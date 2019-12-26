Shriya Saran Talks About Her Secret Marriage With Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran is an Indian actor who is predominantly known for her contribution to the South Indian Industry. She made her film debut in the year 2001 Telugu-language movie Ishtam. Shriya Sharan notable work includes Santhosham, Awarapan, Chandra, Manam, Pavitra, Kanthaswamy, Pokkiri Raja, many more.

Shriya Sharan is one of the actors who like to maintain a private life. The actor tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev secretly in an intimate ceremony. Only a few celebrities attended the wedding. Recently, in an interview with a reputed daily, Shriya Sharan opened up about her secret and wedding and reasons behind maintaining a perfect life.

Shriya Saran said that she cannot believe it has been almost two years since she got married to Andrei. She further added that she doesn’t want to hide anything. However, Shriya Sharan likes to keep her private life simple and quiet. Shriya Saran also said that work is her bread and butter and her husband is very supportive and he would love her to work more.

Shriya Sharan in the same interview opened up how she struggled flying from Mumbai to South for her work. She said that her base will always be Mumbai since her parents live there and that she will continue to fly from Mumbai to South for work. Shriya Sharan doesn’t want to lose her base in India.

What is next in store for Shriya Saran?

On the work front, Shriya Sharan was last seen in the Telugu language Gautamiputra Satakarni. The movie also featured Hema Malini and Nandamuri Balakrishna in prominent roles. Shriya Sharan has an interesting project in her kitty. She is currently working on Sandakaari. The movie is helmed by R Madhesh Shriya. Shriya Sharan will be seen sharing screen space with the Tamil superstar Vemal.

