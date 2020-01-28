The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shruti Haasan's Pictures With Sis Aksharaa Will Give You Major #SisterGoals

Others

Shruti Haasan celebrates her 34th birthday this year. The star shares an amazing bond with her sister. Here are a few adorable pictures of the duo together.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, born January 28, made her Bollywood debut with Luck in 2009 where she played the character of Ayesha. However, the actor previously worked in two films as a child artist including Chachi 420. Whereas her sister, Aksharaa Haasan made her debut in 2015 with the film Shamitabh. It is no secret that the two sisters share a strong bond with each other. Here are a few adorable pictures of the star with her sister. 

Shruti Haasan's adorable pictures with the sister, Aksharaa Haasan. 

A picture of the two where they spent the day together at Shruti's shoot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

ALSO READ | Shruti Haasan's Stunning Outfits To Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

A picture of the duo from the time they hung out together in Chennai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

A picture of the two that the star posted with an emotional caption highlighting Aksharaa Haasan's importance in her life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

ALSO READ | Frozen 2: Shruti Haasan Set To Voice Elsa In Tamil Version

A picture where the sisters are happily posing with their father, Kamal Haasan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

A picture of the duo snapped together at the opening of an event

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

ALSO READ | SSMB 27: Mahesh Babu To Romance Shruti Haasan In His Next Film?

The adorable birthday picture for the star's little sister

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

Another adorable picture of the duo with their father

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

On the work front

Shruti Haasan is currently gearing up for her upcoming films in the year 2020. She is working on five films including Devi and Yaara. Haasan is still filming for one of her projects titled Krack. Whereas two fo star's films, Sabaash Naidu and Rashna: The Ray of Light, are still in the pre-production phase. 

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, And Shruti Haasan: The Bollywood Aquarian Gang

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA