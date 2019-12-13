SSMB 27: Mahesh Babu To Romance Shruti Haasan In His Next Film?

Renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is all set to start working on his next film, tentatively titled SSMB 27 by fans, considering it is his 27th movie. However, for a while, there were several different rumours as to who will be playing the female lead opposite Mahesh in the film. Recently, reports have suggested that Shruti Haasan might play Mahesh Babu's love interest in the film.

Mahesh Babu to romance Shruti Haasan in SSMB 27?

Shruti Haasan, the daughter of the popular actor-director Kamal Haasan, is reportedly going to play the female lead in Mahesh Babu's next film. If these reports are true, then this will be the second time that Shruti Haasan has collaborated with Mahesh Babu, the first being the 2015 film Srimanthudu. Allegedly, this project is another collaboration between Mahesh and director Vamshi Paidipally. The actor-director duo recently achieved massive success with the film Maharshi, which is probably why the two will be working again to recreate that success once again.

According to sources, the script is almost finished and that the movie is soon going to be announced officially. The movie is reportedly going to be helmed by a well known Telugu production house. However, nothing is set in stone as of now as the actors are still in the final stages of discussing their contracts with the director and the production team.

Shruti Haasan is already working on two other upcoming films at the moment. She is set to star in the upcoming Telugu film Krack, where she will feature alongside the popular star Ravi Teja. The movie is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and is produced by B Madhu. Shruti will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Laabam, where she will play the lead role alongside south Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being helmed by S P Jananathan.

