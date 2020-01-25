The Debate
Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, And Shruti Haasan: The Bollywood Aquarian Gang

Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shruti Haasan are all a part of the Aquarius sign. Read on to know more details about these actors.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
abhishek bachchan

The sun sign for Aquarius is 'Air'. People whose birthday falls between January 20 and February 18 belong to Aquarius. Many celebrity birthdays come under this range of the dates and thus these celebrities also become Aquarians. 

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You In Disbelief

Here are some celebrities that share the zodiac sign of Aquarius

Jackie Shroff

Bollywood's favourite dada Jackie Shroff celebrates his birthday on February 1. The actor was born in the year 1957. Jackie Shroff has been a part of the Bollywood film industry for the last four decades. He will be seen in the upcoming movie Baaghi 3, where he will play the role of Tiger Shroff's father, who is his son in real life as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of the Aquarius sign. The actor was born on February 5, 1976. Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for his next movie Ludo alongside Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Pearle Maaney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. 

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Ready To Star In These Upcoming Amazon Prime Shows

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput became a part of the Bollywood film industry in the year 2013. The actor is also an Aquarius. Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates his birthday on January 21. He was born in 1986. The actor was last seen in the movie Drive on Netflix alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Starts Filming 'Bob Biswas'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan, celebrates her birthday on January 28. The actor was born in the year 1986. She is currently busy shooting for her movie Krack, which is a Telugu movie. 

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Starts Shooting For Bob Biswas, Shares Prep Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on

ALSO READ | Bob Biswas: Fans Amazed After Abhishek Bachchan's Unrecognisable Look From Film Surfaces

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Shruti Haasan Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
