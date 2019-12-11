Simbu Takes Up 40-days Of Fasting As He Goes On A Holy Trip To Sabarimala

Simbu, the sensational actor who was last seen in the movie Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven which was directed by Sundar C, went on a spiritual trip to Sabarimala recently after his vacation to London and Thailand. The actor also observed a 40-day fast before starting his holy trip to Sabarimala. There were pictures of the actor which were shared online. He was seen with Mahat Raghavendra during the pooja and the pictures of the same have gone viral on social media. His family members were also seen in the pictures. After the holy trip, another video of the actor went viral on social media. Silambarasan was seen back in action after his trip. In the video he taking boxing training from his trainer.

On the work front

After the movie Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Maha, which will be the 50th film of Hansika Motwani. The poster of the upcoming film felt prey to a lot of controversies after the release. The movie will be directed by UR Jameel and music of the movie will be composed by Ghibran. The cast of the movie includes Hansika Motwani, Silambarasan, Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nanditha Jennifer, Arthi Venkatesh, Mahat Raghavendran and Sujith Shankar. Simbu will also be seen in the movie Mufti alongside Gautham Karthik. The film is an official remake of recent Kannada blockbuster Mufti, starring Shivrajkumar, Srimurali, Shanvi Srivastav and Chaya Singh. Simbu will be seen playing the underworld boss and Gautham Karthik will don khaki for the first time as he will play the role of a police officer.

