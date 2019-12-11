Varanasi: Baati Chokha, Kachori Gali And Other Must-visit Eateries In The Holy City

The holy city of Varanasi bustles with Hindu devotees flocked at the ghats to wash their sins in the Ganges river. The lively city boasts of its street delicacies and true devotion. With narrow lanes leading to incredible food places, the locals and travellers immerse in the memorable taste of their delicacies. From kachori, samosa, to paan and of course, lassi, Varanasi flaunts its pocket-friendly dishes. We have penned down some of the must-visit eateries for a mind-blowing food experience.

1. Baati Chokha

Vibrant, comfortable and traditional ambience of Baati Chokha delights the visitors with its desi vibes. Sitting crossed legs on a charpoy, you can rejoice the scrumptious litti chokha, dal tadka, and ghee loaded baati chokha thali laid with an array of pickles. Their authentic taste will make you visit this place again. This place is a must-visit with an empty stomach.

2. Kachori Gali

Tucked in a lane behind popular Kashi Vishvanath Temple, Kachori Gali brims with the aroma of kachoris frying as you stroll down the lane. Freshly prepared kachoris served with chutney will tickle your palates. Crispy and flavoursome kachoris stuffed with peas or dal usually get over before the closing time, with plenty of pilgrims visiting this place. Boasting of its prominent location, Kachori Gali stays open between 7 am and 7 pm.

3. Blue Lassi

Thick Lassi topped with dollops of fresh cream and rabri is everyone’s favourite. This tummy-filling drink will steal your heart at the first sip. Nestled in Vishwanath Gali, Blue Lassi serves freshly churned buttermilk with various flavours to pick up from. Loaded with chunks of fruits including bananas and strawberries, lassis are quite preferred during the scorching summer months.

4. Deepak Tambul Bhandar

Visiting Varanasi and not gorging on the Banaras Wala Paan is like doing injustice to the city. Situated near Dashashwamedh Ghat, Deepak Tambul Bhandar offers paan filled with rich condiments. Meetha paan tastes scrumptious with the strong flavours of gulkand and saunf. People consume the juicy goodness that gives a long-lasting and refreshing aftertaste.

