Sivakarthikeyan's Hero Triumphs Over Dabangg 3 And Karthi's Thambi At Chennai Box-office

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has left behind Dabangg 3 and Thambi at the Chennai box-office. Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has also topped Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the box-office. Read on to know more about this box-office triumph of Sivakarthikeyan's Hero.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero enjoying its run at the box-office

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero was one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year. Hero hit the movie theatres last week. Since its release, Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has been enjoying a successful run at the box-office. This education-themed film is garnering praise from everywhere. Hero is reportedly set to become a franchise. During the trailer launch event of the film, Sivakarthikeyan said that action should be expected to be the biggest highlight of the film and its following franchise.

According to a media portal’s report, Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero is performing better at the box-office than Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and Karthi’s Thambi. Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has also left behind the recently released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film has garnered positive response from the critics and the audience. Its current performance at the Chennai box-office is expected to continue and give tough competition to all other movies.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has been directed by P.S. Mithran. The film follows an educational theme and is a Tamil-language superhero film. Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero is produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under his production house KJR Studios. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun Priyadarshan and Ivana are also part of the cast. Dev D actor Abhay Deol is also part of Hero and plays the role of the antagonist.

