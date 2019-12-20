'Hero' Starring Sivakarthikeyan And Abhay Deol Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans

Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated superhero movie, Hero, released in theatres today. The film is directed by P. S. Mithran and produced by KJR Studios. The film also stars Abhay Deol in the antagonist’s role.

Within just a few hours of its release, Hero has already won over the hearts of the audience and the critics. Hero also brings about a change in the image of Sivakarthikeyan among the mass audience down South. Many film critics claim that the makers have made this superhero film with a strong-headed social message more than the conventional superhero film.

Check out fans showering their love over Hero:

#Hero - 45 mins into the movie and I can tell that this is a winner.. @Psmithran is a director to watch out !! — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) December 20, 2019

Brilliant reports from the 4am show in Chennai 💥 SK’s and Arjun sir’s acting along with Yuvan’s BGM are the huge highlights of the film 🔊 #Hero from today!!! pic.twitter.com/Sn44CJqX32 — Umaa Rajendra Cinemas (@UmaaRajendra) December 20, 2019

#Hero career changing movie for SK bro keep doing best Projects awards will Knock the door 🎈



Best Wishes from #ThalapathyVijay anna Fans 💞😘#HeroFromToday pic.twitter.com/koVffaD1Kp — கௌதம் ;-) (@vj_devotee) December 20, 2019

1st month of the year #Viswasam blockbuster,

Last month of the year #Hero blockbuster.

Congratulations @kjr_studios Anna — Syed Hussani ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Syedhussanipeer) December 20, 2019

#Hero 4/5 Excellent, A Well Made Super 'HERO' Movie With Racy Screenplay. World Class BGM By Yuvan, Once again Yuvan Proves He Is The King Of BGM. Some Logical Loop Holes. Terrific Performance By SK & Action King. Ps Mithran ✌️ MUST WATCH 🙏 #HeroReview#HeroFDFS #HeroFromToday pic.twitter.com/i6NiGrUXeH — × KAM × (@Kameshoffl) December 20, 2019

#Hero One of The best tamil film released in this year. Career biggest turning point of #Sivakarthikeyan 🤩 All Time Blockbuster Material

Our Rating :- 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — South Tracker (@SouthTracker) December 20, 2019

#Hero @Psmithran sets the runway for the superhero to take off. Characters have been established and the conflict is ready to be encountered. @Siva_Kartikeyan now has a purpose to emerge stronger. Solid format is seen here. @thisisysr is the silent killer. — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) December 20, 2019

#HERO - Probably BEST Superhero movie ever made in Tamil cinema which has been narrated in a most convincing way with an important social message for our country.



A Must watch !@Siva_Kartikeyan @Psmithran@kjr_studios @kalyanipriyan @akarjunofficial



Congratulations & Thanks pic.twitter.com/NJL0LNqBZ1 — Barath Venugopal (@barathmech93) December 19, 2019

#Hero 4/5 Excellent, A Well Made Super 'HERO' Movie With Racy Screenplay. World Class BGM By Yuvan, Once again Yuvan Proves He Is The King Of BGM. Some Logical Loop Holes. Terrific Performance By SK & Action King. Ps Mithran ✌️... MUST WATCH 🙏 — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) December 20, 2019

