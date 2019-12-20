The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Hero' Starring Sivakarthikeyan And Abhay Deol Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans

Others

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest superhero film, 'Hero' has already won over the hearts of the audience down South. Check out what netizens have to say about the film.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
hero

Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated superhero movie, Hero, released in theatres today. The film is directed by P. S. Mithran and produced by KJR Studios. The film also stars Abhay Deol in the antagonist’s role.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Launches Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan's ‘Hero’ Teaser

Within just a few hours of its release, Hero has already won over the hearts of the audience and the critics. Hero also brings about a change in the image of Sivakarthikeyan among the mass audience down South. Many film critics claim that the makers have made this superhero film with a strong-headed social message more than the conventional superhero film.

ALSO READ | Sathish Joins Thalaivar 168, Also Gets Married; Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan Attend

Check out fans showering their love over Hero:

ALSO READ | 'Hero' Trailer Sees Sivakarthikeyan Fight The Education Scam; Abhay Deol Plays Villain

ALSO READ | Mr Local Trailer | ‘Velaikkaran’ Pair Nayanthara-Sivakarthikeyan Are Back With Their Love-hate Relationship Filled With Quirky One-liners And There's An MS Dhoni Connection

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG