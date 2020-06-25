16-year-old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Allegedly Commits Suicide

Popular TikTok sensation Siya Kakkar committed suicide on Thursday. The news of Siya Kakkar's death was first shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on his social media. In an elaborative post, Viral mentioned that the 16-year-old TikTok star had a phone conversation with her manager, Arjun Sarin, on Wednesday, where she sounded happy and jovial.He In the social media post, Viral Bhayani wrote: "Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way." (sic)

Check out the post:

The exact reason for Siya Kakkar's death is still unknown. However, according to reports, the family of the 16-year-old TikTok star has asked for a detailed police investigation on Siya Kakkar's death. Siya Kakkar, who has about a lakh followers on social media posted her last TikTok video a day before her death. Here's Siya Kakkar's latest TikTok video.

Siya Kakkar's TikTok video:

All you need to know about Siya Kakkar

According to media reports, Siya Kakkar was a 16-year-old TikTok star, who hails from Mumbai. She has about 1 lakh followers on Instagram and 10 lakh followers on TikTok. Siya Kakkar is famous for her lip-sync videos to popular Bollywood songs. Here are some of the most loved videos of Siya Kakkar.

