Indian Apps Like TikTok: Top 3 Indian Video-sharing Applications You Can Switch To

The Chinese video-sharing application TikTok has been available on Android and iOS devices. TikTok has gained traction in India with over 611 million lifetime downloads. However, since April 2020, the app has been experiencing a downfall as users are disappointed with the objectionable content that has been shared on the application. Furthermore, a lot of users have begun making the switch to Indian products and applications. The downturn in TikTok downloads has benefitted several other video sharing apps similar to TikTok. Here’s a list of top 3 Indian apps like TikTok:

TikTok is Controlled By the Chinese Communist Party – Delete It.



JUST DELETE IT 😠😱!@tiktok_us #BanTiktok

https://t.co/hDDXEFoyyV — Virtuous Lovely Senzo Not so Ariana🌶️🌸☂️ (@Hanijiyiyijijj) June 21, 2020

Indian apps list:

1. Mitron: Mitron is an 8.03 MB video-sharing application that was developed in Bengaluru. As of date, Mitron occupies a spot in the top 10 free Google play applications. Further, the application has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google Play. Mitron allows users to create, edit, share and browse videos.

2. Bolo Indya: This video sharing application has its origin in Gurgaon. The application allows one to create vernacular videos in eight Indian languages namely- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, and Gujarati. In addition to creating short videos, you can discuss ideas with other users on the application.

3. Roposo: This Indian app is available to Android as well as IOS. Roposo enjoys a rating of 4.7 on the Google Play Store and a rating of 4.5 on the Apple Store. The application allows one to shoot, edit and share videos. Slow-motion videos are a key feature of this application. The application also offers trendy stickers, filters, and effects. Further, you can also capture portraits with natural light, studio light, and contour light. You can access the app in several languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi & Bengali. Interestingly, Roposo’s interface is like a television as it offers various channels like Haha Tv, Beats, Look Good-Feel Good and Bhakti.

Please everyone install #RoposoApp and give #5rating .

Let's make it India's no. 1 app.

TakeRoposoToTheTop pic.twitter.com/DTnubZc0im — Tanish Dwivedi (@tanish_dwivedii) June 23, 2020

In addition to the above apps, there are several other apps like TikTok. These include:

· Vigo Video,

· Cheez

· Dubsmash

· Tangi App

· Funimate

· Triller

· Firework

· KWAI

· Smule

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several people are boycotting Chinese apps. As of date, many video sharing applications are quite similar to TikTok. The downfall of this Chinese application has worked out well for other video sharing applications.

