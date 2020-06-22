David Warner, Wife Groove To Popular Akshay Kumar Song In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

Australian opener David Warner continues to impress his fans with TikTok videos and the latest David Warner TikTok video has been embraced by the fans once again. Many of the David Warner TikTok videos featuring his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae and wife Candice has been hit among fans ever since the cricketer made his debut on the social media platform.

SRH skipper David Warner performs on Akshay Kumar song

In the latest David Warner TikTok video, the SRH skipper can be seen grooving to hit Bollywood track 'Sauda Khara Khara' sung by Sukhbir from the 2019 movie 'Good Newwz' along with his wife Candice and his daughter. In the caption, David Warner said that he was back on demand and asked fans to guess the name of the song. Here's the David Warner TikTok video -

This is not the first time that David Warner has performed on Akshay Kumar as last month the cricketer performed on Akshay Kumar’s 'Bala' song from Housefull 4. The cricketer had also written a message in which he said that he got Akshay Kumar 'covered’ as he had some ‘fun’ on Friday night. Akshay Kumar replied to David Warner saying that the star cricketer had ‘nailed it’ with his performance, along with the applause emoji.

Previously, David Warner along with his daughter Indi, danced on Katrina Kaif's Sheila ki Jawaani. He had also performed to Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo and Telugu song Ramuloo Ramulaa. The cricketer also performed a "glow in the dark" dance on Guru Randhawa's Slowly Slowly track as well and recently a video emerged in which he is seen floating in the air magically, with Honey Singh's popular music track playing in the background.

David Warner keen to play in IPL

As suspense continues to grow over ICC holding the World T20 event in Australia, David Warner has said that the Australian players are keen to play the IPL 2020 if this year's ICC T20 World Cup gets postponed. While speaking during an episode of India Today’s Inspiration, Warner went on to say if the T20 World Cup cannot go ahead, then he is very sure and positive that Australian players will be able to come and play in the IPL if that replaces the World Cup.

Recently, the ICC put off its decision on the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 until July. Mumbai Mirror had also reported that the BCCI might stage the IPL 2020 from September 26 to November 8.

(IMAGE: DAVID WARNER / INSTAGRAM)