'Sleeping Partner' Review: Divya Dutta Starrer Shows How A Bhabhi Unclips Her Wings

Sleeping Partner is a story about a regular woman who when gets caught between a rock and a hard place, turns the situation around and feels empowered. The short film is directed by Punarvasu Naik and stars Divya Dutta, Sanjay Kapoor and Jitin Gulati in pivotal roles. The episode is part of the anthology Zindagi inShort and is available to stream on Netflix.

Sleeping Partner plot

The plot of Sleeping Partner revolves around Beena, portrayed by Divya Dutta, who is a housewife with low self-esteem. Her husband, portrayed by Sanjay Kapoor as Sahay, thinks that his wife is worthless and non-attractive. One day, Ravish, played by Jitin Gulati, makes advances on Beena, who resists at first but gives in eventually for she had been longing for love and affection.

Beena feels desired again and valued. She takes the leap of faith and tells Sahay of her relationship with Ravish. Sahay, however, humiliates her and tells her that she is making these things up and wants attention. Later, when she tries to break ties with Ravish, he starts to blackmail her with the video he had shot of her secretly.

When Beena feels that she has no choice left, she decides to unclip her wings. She gives a reality check to both the men and shows them both what she is capable of doing. When she becomes fearless, neither of the two men is able to hold her back or push her down.

Sleeping Partner short film's review: What works?

The story is inspiring and while Beena appears to be a heroic figure, her steps towards solving her problems are very practical and logical. The acting performances of all the actors are terrific. The direction by Punarvasu Naik is commendable who has shed light on an important issue women face but do not speak of.

Sleeping Partner short film's review: What does not work

As the story is made for the OTT platform, there is the use of explicit language and scenes which might be uncomfortable for some people to watch with family.

Sleeping Partner's review: Final thoughts

Sleeping Partner is a must watch as it sheds light on the issue of marital rape, which a lot of women are victims of. While the issue is a sensitive one, the short film is not overly dramatic and unrealistic, making it an inspiring one. From the acting performances to dialogues, it is a good movie.

Rating 4/5

