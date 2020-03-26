Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Kapoor Have The Most Heartfelt Message On Their Mother's Birthday

Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor had the most adorable messages to wish mother Sunita Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday. The sisters decided to post throwback pictures of their mother on social media while they expressed their love for her in the caption. Both of them can be seen thanking her for the things that she has taught them over the years.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s birthday wish for mother

Sunita Kapoor celebrated her birthday on March 25 and her daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor had something important to say to her on this occasion. Sonam Kapoor put up a childhood picture of herself where Rhea Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and she can be seen surrounding mother Sunita Kapoor.

In the caption for the post, she has written how her mother has guided her at all times. She has also mentioned how Sunita Kapoor’s passion, intelligence, and creativity are what inspire her the most. Sonam Kapoor has also thanked her mother for helping her reach where she is today. Have a look at the post here.

Rhea Kapoor also had a similar way of expressing her love for Sunita Kapoor on her special day. She posted a childhood picture where she can be seen sitting alongside her mother at a function. She wrote in the caption for the post how she is very thankful for the things that she taught her over the years. She has also written how she would not have become what she is today, without her mother in her life. Have a look at the post here.

Read | Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Ooze Glamour In ‘Banarasi Sarees’

Read | Sonam Kapoor Or Malaika Arora, Who Rocked Royal Turban Look Better?

Anil Kapoor’s wishes for his better half

Anil Kapoor also put up a picture of Sunita Kapoor in order to wish her a happy birthday. He has mentioned her as the wonder woman of his life and written how her birthday is more special to him than it is to her. Have a look at the adorable picture and the post here.

Read | Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies Of Coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty Express Grief

Read | Sonam Kapoor And Other Bollywood Actors Show How Feathers Can Inspire Your Attires

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.