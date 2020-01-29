South Indian Blockbusters That Found Its Antagonists In Popular Bollywood Actors

Popular South Indian actor Mohanlal's recently released movie, Big Brother, marked the Mollywood debut of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in the role of an antagonist. Much like Big Brother, many South Indian films in the past have featured popular Bollywood actors as negative leads. Here is a list of five blockbuster South Indian films that had Bollywood actors in the role of the main antagonist. Check out.

South films that had Bollywood actors as an antagonist

Kaththi (2014)

The AR Murugadoss directorial marked the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is popular in Bollywood for movies like Johnny Gaddaar, David, Lafangey Parindey, among others. The 2014 South Indian film has Neil in the role of a businessman, who goes to any extent to earn profits. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Akkineni in the lead was a blockbuster hit and was appreciated by the critics.

Lucifer (2019)

The recently released action-thriller marked the Malayalam movie debut of Vivek Oberoi. The South Indian film that also marked the directorial debut of popular actor Prithviraj was reportedly one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of the decade. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier has Vivek Oberoi playing the role of a power quenching man, who pawns his wife and step-daughter for power.

2.0 (2018)

The S. Shankar directorial pitted two superstars against each other in a gripping tale. The multi-lingual movie marked the South Indian film debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was portraying the role of an antagonist in a film. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, and Akshay Kumar in the lead, narrates the tale of a bird-like creature's revenge against mankind. The multi-lingual movie starring the Bollywood actor won him accolades.

Hero (2019)

The recently released Tamil movie marked the South Indian film debut of Abhay Deol. Playing the role of a businessman in this action-thriller, Abhay managed to sweep praises and accolades for his portrayal as a ruthless businessman. The movie, starring Shivakarthikeyan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, was one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2019.

Thuppakki (2012)

The Tamil film, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyan in the lead, narrates the tale of an Army officer, who is chanced upon an opportunity to save the country from the terrors of a terrorist gang. The AR Murugadoss directorial marked the South Indian film debut of Vidyut Jammwal. The movie released in 2012 was later remade to multiple languages.

