Taapsee Pannu Shares That Quitting South Indian Films Will Be A 'stupid Move'

Taapsee Pannu is on a hustle with movies like Badla and Saand Ki Aankh. The actor is gearing up for the next year with movies like Thappad and Rashmi Rocket. She was last seen in the lead role in the movie Game Over. In a recent interview with a news agency, Taapsee talked about her plans to work in Bollywood and South Indian films. The actor revealed that she is no mood to give up South Indian films right now.

Taapsee's revelation about acting in South Indian films

Taapsee Pannu was asked about giving up on South Indian films, to which she replied that it was a very ‘stupid move’. She also mentioned that Hindi is not a pan-India language. Taapsee was keen on her thoughts of not using Tamil and Telugu films to gain entry into Bollywood. Taapsee also talked about a few actors who actually worked in different genres of cinema with varying languages. She mentioned that a few actors are known in small centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, as well as in the Hindi-speaking belt.

Taapsee was quoted saying that she thinks few actors make that successful crossover and she doesn’t want to leave that position. She also said that it would be very stupid of her to leave South Indian films. She confirmed that she will continue to work in South Indian films.

Taapsee Pannu also spoke about her learnings from South Indian films. She said South Indian films has taught her what filmmaking is. It also made her emerge as an actor. She also expressed her gratitude towards South Indian films. In the end, she spoke about South Indian films teaching her what camera and lighting are all about.

