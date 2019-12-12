Shane Nigam's Apology Over Row Doesn't Cut Ice, Producers Want Him Banned From South Films

The row over Shane Nigam’s alleged ‘unprofessional’ conduct has escalated for the past few days. Despite the actor’s apology, the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) is in no mood to relent. As per reports, the KFPA has now approached the South Indian Film Chamber (SIFC). They are seeking a ban on Shane Nigam from not just Malayalam, but also Tamil Telugu and Kannada films, till the producers of the movies who faced losses allegedly due to him, were compensated. As per reports, the figure is estimated to be around Rs 7 crore.

What is the controversy?

The producers of two movies, Veyil and Qurbaani, have claimed that they had to shelve their projects due to Shane Nigam’s alleged professional conduct, that involved coming late to sets and more. There was also a controversy over him cutting his hair, that led to a face-off with the producer of Veyil, Joby George. The actor had claimed that he had received ‘death threats’ from the producer. As the producers' association intervened, the KFPA announced that three films, not two as is being reported now, starring the Kumbalangi Nights star were being scrapped.

The latest row was after his comments at the International Film Festival of Kerala, where he was quoted as saying, “I doubt the producers have suffered not mental trauma but mental illness.” The producers reportedly were furious with his comments again and demanded an apology. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said, “My apologies if anyone is hurt by my words” while urging that they go through the path of forbearance.” “The statement I made on the IFFK stage in Thiruvananthapuram has been misunderstood. It is true that I told the media that I am not sure whether they have mental agony or mental illness. However, I said that in a jocular manner, in my own style with a smile on my face. If anyone has been hurt or upset by my words, I apologise unconditionally,” he was quoted as saying.

