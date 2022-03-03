Spotify Shuts Russian Offices Indefinitely Over Ukraine Invasion; Details Inside

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, while many around the world are boycotting Russia through different means, Spotify also issued a statement regarding its offices in Russia. According to the reports by Variety, the music streaming platform recently announced that they will be closing their offices 'indefinitely' in Russia while expressing their shock and grief by the attack on Ukraine.

Spotify also assured that they will be providing individual support to their personnel in the region as well as our global community of Ukrainian employees but further mentioned that they will not be disabling streaming in Russia. Read further ahead to get all the details regarding Spotify offices being closed in Russia.

Spotify closes offices 'indefinitely' in Russia

A Spotify representative recently issued a statement to the outlet and revealed that they will be closing their offices in Russia indefinitely and added that they will not be disabling access to their services in Russia because it was critically important to try to keep their service operational in Russia to allow for the global flow of information. “We think it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to allow for the global flow of information," the rep stated.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that Spotify restricted the discoverability of Russian content and removed all content from Kremlin-backed outlets RT and Sputnik from their platform. Adding to it, they also expressed their grief on the attack on Ukraine and assured that their first priority over the past week had been the safety of their employees while ensuring that would continue serving as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever.

The statement read, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever."

In addition to this, Spotify also shed light on how they were exploring additional steps that they could take in order to continue doing what was in the best interest of their employees and listeners.

Image: Unsplash/AP