'Squid Game': Makers Install The 'murdering Doll' In Philippines To Catch Rulebreakers

Netflix's South Korean series Squid Game has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was released on the streaming platform. The survival drama series is on its way to becoming the number one show on Netflix giving a tough competition to shows like Bridgeton and The Witcher. The deadly doll has haunted the audience ever since it appeared in the first episode of the show with its bullet-loaded eyes. Turns out the doll has become a great marketing tool for the makers. Netflix has now installed a replica of the giant animatronic doll that appears at the Robinsons Galleria mall in Quezon City, Philippines.

Squid Game's deadly doll makes an appearance in the Philippines

The nine-episode series follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have experienced financial constraints in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to fight for huge prize money. The show was an instant hit and became a worldwide sensation and the makers have now installed a replica of the deadly doll from episode one in Robinsons Galleria mall in Quezon City, Philippines.

The replica doll at the Manila-area mall watches a crosswalk to intercept jaywalkers while chanting the spooky Red Light, Green Light, 1-2-3 song from the show. As per Variety, if a pedestrian tries to cross against the 'don’t walk' red light, she turns her head around and flashes LED-red eyes to point out the culprit. Netflix Philippines' official Twitter page shared a video of the creepy doll in action. Take a look at the video below.

Better play by the rules because she's always watching. Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game? 🦑 pic.twitter.com/qvTlHddqsr — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) September 22, 2021

Squid Game director reveals the show was in making for almost a decade

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk in an interview with The Korean Times revealed that the show took over a decade to pitch due to its premise. He shared that he started writing the script in 2008 but was waiting for the audiences to become more open and accepting towards violent stories. He said, "Making the story into the series was still an adventure, just as it was about a decade ago. I knew that it would be all or nothing; either a masterpiece or a quirky flop.".

He added, "After about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed. The series’ games that participants go crazy over align with people’s desires to hit the jackpot with things like cryptocurrency, real estate, and stocks. So many people have been able to empathize with the story.".

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr