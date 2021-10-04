'Squid Games': Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Responds On Season 2 Of Netflix’s Hit Korean Show

Squid Games has taken the viewers by storm ever since it was released in September this year, with the K-drama becoming the very first to rank as Netflix's top-rated show in the US. The survival drama television series' popularity is on its way to dethroning Bridgerton as the streamer's most sought after show of all time. The Netflix original is based on a group of people from varied backgrounds who sign up for a series of games with life-threatening consequences, only to win a whopping $40 million cash prize.

Now, the show’s writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk is basking in the success of his show; however, he doesn't have any well-developed plans for Squid Games season 2. In a conversation with Variety, he added that it's 'quite tiring' to think about the sequel.

When is Squid Games 2 coming out?

Hwang Dong-hyuk further mentioned that if he were to work on the sequel, it won't be alone, adding that he would consider 'using a writers’ room' and 'want multiple experienced directors' to aid the process. Hwang revealed that it was tough for him to pen down the Korean drama's script since he primarily writes movies. Well-known for helming and writing movies like My Father, Silenced, Miss Granny, and The Fortress, the TV show marks his first foray into series. Mentioning that he cant drink 'half a bottle of soju' to get his 'creative juices flowing' anymore, he stated that it took him six months to write and rewrite the show's first two episodes. Revealing the idea behind the series, Hwang mentioned his intention to write an allegory based on the 'modern capitalist society', which projects the 'extreme competition' of life.

More about Netflix's Squid Games

The nail-biting series showcases as many as 456 people from different walks of life participating in children's games. However, they soon realise the life-threatening stakes, with those failing to performed getting killed off. The series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in pivotal roles. The series premiered in nine parts on Netflix on September 17, becoming the most-watched show in various regional markets.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@SQUIDGAME.SERIES