SS Rajamouli Shares His COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says, 'completed 2 Weeks Of Quarantine'

On July 29, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said he and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantined at home. Two weeks later, the 'Baahubali' director updates his fans with his COVID-19 diagnosis and revealed that he and his family have tested negative.

He also wrote in his tweet that they will wait for 3-more weeks, as advised by the doctor for the plasma donation process. The director, best known for his epic fantasy hit "Baahubali" series, in July said they got tested after they developed a mild fever which subsided by itself and now they have no symptoms.

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us...

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020

Before the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced in March, the filmmaker was working on his upcoming period action drama "Rise Roar Revolt". The Telugu film, featuring top stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead, is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. "It's a completely fictional tale about two real heroes. That is what the story is about," Rajamouli told reporters. As per reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

