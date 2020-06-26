Filmmaker SS Rajamouli Shares A 'Baahubali' Clip With A COVID-19 Twist; Watch

Several celebs all over India are using their social media influence to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, South Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared a funny take on his blockbuster film Baahubali. SS Rajamouli took to social media to share a video that emphasised on the importance of wearing masks during the lockdown. Some fans were amused by this creative public service announcement and called it the beginning of "CoronaBali".

SS Rajamouli shares unique Baahubali video to promote wearing masks amid lockdown

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Reveals His Favourite Thing About Nephew Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday

Above is the video that was recently shared online by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. In the caption for the video, Rajamouli praised Avinash Sachdev and the VFX Studio United Soft for creating this unique Baahubali themed public service announcement. The filmmaker also hoped that his fans were staying safe and exercise caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Rahul Bose On Working In 'Bulbbul': 'It Was One Of The Toughest Roles Of My Career'

The video featured an iconic scene from the Baahubali movies, in which two of the main characters faced off against one another in an intense duel. However, the VFX Studio put in a unique COVID-19 twist to the scene by adding face masks on the actors' faces. The video also jokingly mentioned that face masks were now mandatory even at the city of Mahishmati, where the events of Baahubali took place. Finally, the video asked viewers to not forget their own face masks and ended with the hashtag #BBVsCOVID.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Reema Lagoo Quit Her On-screen Avatar & Chose A Quirky Look

Fans were truly amused by this unique and funny public service announcement. Netizens also praised the video for being funny while sharing a very important message. Here are some fans who reacted to SS Rajamouli's latest Baahubali themed public service video on social media.

[images from SS Rajamouli Instagram]

On the work front, SS Rajamouli next film is RRR, which is set to release in 2021. The film is a Telugu-language period action film that will star N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead role as Komaram Bheem. The movie will tell the fictional story of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will play the second lead role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. RRR also stars popular Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Or Mira Kapoor: Who Pulled Off Ruffled Off-shoulder Top Better?

[Promo from Baahubali movie Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.