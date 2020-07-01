SS Rajamouli Keen To Shoot A Major Chunk Of 'RRR' At a Fort Near Hyderabad; Read Details

After the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli is ready with his next big-budget super flick RRR (Rise Roar Revolt). This film will star Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in pivotal roles in this film. The motion poster and first looks of both the lead characters from the film were released quite a long time ago and they were loved by fans. But it was recently reported that the makers of the film are planning to use the ancient forts in Nalgonda, Hyderabad, to shoot some crucial scenes involving actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

SS Rajamouli keen to shoot RRR in Hyderabad

It was recently reported by a local daily that SS Rajamouli is very keen on shooting the rest of the film in and around Hyderabad. It was also reported that the makers are looking for a location that will be viable for the filming of RRR. The makers expressed that Rajamouli is determined to complete a very major chunk of the film at a schedule which is at an ancient fort, and SS Rajamouli owns a farmhouse at Kattangoor village that is close to the elegant fort of Nalgonda. The shoot will be probably resume in August.

About RRR

According to reports, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are rumoured to be seen as brothers in a modern-day timeline but when the film goes into flashback they will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. This film will mark the debut of Ajay Devgn in the South Indian film industry. It was reported that Shriya Saran will be paired with Ajay in the film. If the reports are true then this will be the second time we will be seeing the pain on screen after Drishyam.

In a press meet, SS Rajamouli had expressed that RRR will be a fictional period drama which will be set in the year of 1920 and will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. They will be seen fighting against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad in the film. RRR the movie will be released on January 8, 2021. It is reported to be released in 10 Indian languages.

