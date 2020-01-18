SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus 'RRR' With NTR Jr.,Ram Charan To Have Oct 2020 Release?

SS Rajamouli is all set to bring back the grandeur of his last film Baahubali in his upcoming multistarrer film RRR. The film has an ensemble cast of South Indian superstars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt. The Tamil language film will detail the lives of freedom fighters who fought against the British during India's quest for independence.

The latest reports about the film state that the SS Rajamouli directorial will now release by the end of this year in October 2020 as opposed to its previously set release date of July 30.

The news of the film's delay in hitting the screens has not been confirmed by the makers or the cast of the film yet. However, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh dropped a hint earlier on Saturday with a cryptic post on Twitter which sent the netizens in a state of anticipation. In response to the tweet, most of the fans and users guessed that RRR could possibly be one of the big movies that could now have a release date of October 2020.

#Xclusiv: Guess this one... The big film - being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India - will have a new release date... According to sources, the biggie will now release in Oct 2020. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

About the film

RRR will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR donning the role of freedom fighters. The film is reportedly a period drama. The film also features actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly being made on a high budget and will be released in more than 10 languages.

