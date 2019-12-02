Music Festivals | Music Fests And Concerts To Attend In 2020

Music festivals are growing in India and the craze for indie music has seen a surge in popularity over the last few years. 2019 was a great year where India saw several popular artists like Katty Perry, Dua Lipa, Tyga, Lauv and Wiz Khalifa performing on the Indian grounds. 2020 is also planned with similar pop and rock festivals. From local music fests to the international artists' tour, we have got you the list of some famous music festivals lined up for the year 2020. Here are some Indian and international music concerts and festivals that you must attend in 2020:

Music festivals to attend in 2020

Indian Hip Hop Festival

When: March 8, 2020

Where: New Delhi

Indian hip hop festival is the best underground street dance battle in India. It is an underground dance battle in New Delhi. The judges on the panel are being invited from France.

Goa Sunsplash

When: 10 Jan 2020, 10:00 am – 12 Jan 2020, 11:59 am

Where: Mandrem Beach, Mandrem, Goa

Goa Sunsplash is India's biggest reggae festival. Sunsplash returns to Goa for its 5th annual event, adding an extra day to make this festival a 3-day celebration of international reggae music. Reggae is a style of popular music with a strongly accented subsidiary beat, originating in Jamaica.

Sula Fest- The Vineyard Music Festival

When: February 1 and 2

Where: Sula Vineyards, Nashik

Sula Fest, India’s first vineyard music festival is back with a two-day extravaganza of heady world music, wines, and food in the heart of the wine capital of India - Nashik. Sula Fest 2020 is the 13th edition of the music festival. The music festival promises some new experiences and attractions like wine games, grape stomping, and master classes by our winemakers and much more.

Lauv- How I'm Feeling World Tour 2020- Sunburn Arena

When: June 16 and June 18, 2020

Where: Bengaluru and Mumbai

Sunburn Arena 2020 presents the American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumental artist LAUV on the stage in India. LAUV is back in India with his latest album release and tour of How I'm Feeling in 2020. The concert will take place only in Mumbai and Banglore.

