Suniel Shetty's Look As Chandroth Panicker From 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' Out

Others

Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of Chandroth Panicker in the upcoming film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The makers just revealed his look. Check out.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
suniel shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's look from Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was recently released by the makers of the film. The picture that has a turban-clad Suniel Shetty in the backdrop of a battlefield also introduces his character name, which is Chandroth Panicker. The look released on Thursday, that is January 23, 2020, is receiving love from all corners.  

Check out Suniel Shetty's look from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: 

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's First Look For 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' Revealed

The upcoming movie, directed by ace-filmmaker Priyadarshan has an ensemble cast consisting of Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, among others in pivotal roles. The movie, touted to be one of the costliest Malayalam movies of all time, is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores. 

The Priyadarshan directorial is based on the life of Naval chief Mohammed Ali aka Kunjali Marakkar IV, played by Mohanlal, for which the makers have reportedly created a massive set in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, where the war sequences of the movie were shot.  

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Talks About His Look From Darbar, Says He Is Proud Of His Hair

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Films: De Dana Dan To Thank You; Unexpected Flops Of 'Anna'

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will release on this date 

A poster was released by the makers a few days ago revealing the release date of the upcoming film. The poster that also unveiled the look of Mohanlal from the film, disclosed that the film will hit the screens on March 26, 2020. The historical drama that is slated to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. 

Also Read | IN PICS | Mohanlal’s Padma Bhushan Honour Turns Reason For Celebration On ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ Sets For Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan And Others

Promo Image Courtesy: Suniel Shetty Twitter

 

 

