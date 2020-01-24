Suniel Shetty's Look As Chandroth Panicker From 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' Out

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's look from Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was recently released by the makers of the film. The picture that has a turban-clad Suniel Shetty in the backdrop of a battlefield also introduces his character name, which is Chandroth Panicker. The look released on Thursday, that is January 23, 2020, is receiving love from all corners.

Check out Suniel Shetty's look from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham:

The upcoming movie, directed by ace-filmmaker Priyadarshan has an ensemble cast consisting of Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, among others in pivotal roles. The movie, touted to be one of the costliest Malayalam movies of all time, is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores.

The Priyadarshan directorial is based on the life of Naval chief Mohammed Ali aka Kunjali Marakkar IV, played by Mohanlal, for which the makers have reportedly created a massive set in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, where the war sequences of the movie were shot.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will release on this date

A poster was released by the makers a few days ago revealing the release date of the upcoming film. The poster that also unveiled the look of Mohanlal from the film, disclosed that the film will hit the screens on March 26, 2020. The historical drama that is slated to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

