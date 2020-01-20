Keerthy Suresh's First Look For 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' Revealed

Priyadarshan is one of the most acclaimed directors of the Malayalam film industry. Due to his widespread fame, Priyadarshan's films are always a highlight and are constantly talked about by fans. His latest work, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, is no exception and is already one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2020. On New Year's, the makers released the first look of the lead actor, superstar Mohanlal. Recently, Mohanlal and filmmakers finally shared the first look poster for the female lead, Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh's first look for Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham finally revealed by Mohanlal

The poster for the lead female actor, Keerthy Suresh, was shared by the makers of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on January 19, 2020. The poster featured Keerthy Suresh wearing a traditional Malayali sari. She also has her hair tied behind her back, with flowers intertwined within the hair. The actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her traditional avatar and she is also sporting her iconic smile that fans adore. Check out the character poster for Keerthy Suresh's role that posted on social media.

[Poster is taken from Mohanlal's official Facebook page]

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a historical epic that is set in the 16th century. The film is based on the life and exploits of the naval chief of the Zamorin Of Calicut, Kunjali Marakkar IV. The much-awaited film will also star popular Bollywood actors in pivotal roles, such as Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, and Mukesh.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is set to release across theatres in India on March 26, 2020. The film will also be translated into five different languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Keerthy Suresh is set to play the role of Aarcha, who will be a prominent character in the upcoming film. The film is being produced by Moonshot Entertainments and Aashirvad Cinemas.

