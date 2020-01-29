Tamil Movies To Watch If You Love Watching The Period Drama Genre

The Tamil entertainment industry is one of the fastest-growing entertainment industry. It produces over 100 films every year out of which some are remade into Bollywood movies. Here are some of the best Tamil periodic movies to watch,

Best periodic drama Tamil movies

Veerapandiya Kattabomman

Released in the year 1959, Bharathi was an Indian Tamil historical film directed B. R. Panthulu. The film features Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, Padmini, S. Varalaskhmi and Ragini in the lead roles. Veerapandiya Kattabomman was based on the story of the 18th century South Indian chieftain, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who rose in rebellion against the East India Company

Hey Ram

Hey Ram was another Tamil film released in 2000, starring Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hema Malini. The film was made in Hindi and Tamil language and was written, directed and produced by Kamal Haasan. It was based on India’s partition and this Tamil film was India’s official entry to Oscars.

Bharathi

Bharathi was a National film award winning Tamil language film. The film starred starring Sayaji Shinde, Devayani and Nizhalgal Ravi. It was a periodic biographical film based on the life of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyaar. The film won the Best feature film in 2000.

Rajaraja Cholan

Rajaraja Cholan is a 1973 Tamil film based on the life of Chola king Rajaraja Chola. Sivaji Ganesan played the lead role in the film. This film was the highest budget film made during that time and Sivaji Ganesan was critically acclaimed for his role in the film.

Aravaan

Aravan released in 2012 and was directed by Vasantha Balan. The film was based on an award-winning novel Kaaval Kottam. The film stars Aadhi, Dhansika, Malayalam Actor Kavi and Pasupathy along with Kabir Bedi in the lead roles. Bharath made a cameo appearance in the film. The film was dubbed and released in Hindi as Jungle The Battleground.

