Tamil Movies In 2019: Five Films That We Can Never Get Tired Of Watching

The year 2019 was one of the most critical years for the Tamil film industry. With movies like Bigil that made phenomenal box office collections internationally. Check out some of the best films that left a great impact on the audiences. Here’s a list of all the Tamil movies that are too good to miss.

Super Deluxe

The story of the movie Super Deluxe is based on three parallel narratives that narrate three stories based on infidelity, sexuality, piousness, acceptance and more. The movie stars some of the biggest names in Tamil film industry like Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni and Fahadh Faasil amongst others. The movie is an action crime drama, released March 28, 2019.

Image source: IMDb

Kaithi

The story of the movie Kaithi is based on the story of a prisoner who is released. He helps a cop protect the drugs that the cop had busted and then helps save some people in a crisis at the police station. The movie stars Karthi, Narain, Ramana and is written as well as directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is an action thriller, which was released on October 24, 2019.

Image source: IMDb

Asuran

The story of the movie Asuran revolves around a teenager from an underprivileged caste and is the son of a farmer. He kills a rich, upper-caste landlord. The movie stars some of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry like Dhanush, Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj. The movie is an action drama and is based on a novel. The movie was released on October 3, 2019.

Image source: IMDb

Nerkonda Paarvai

The story of the movie Nerkonda Paarvai revolves around three women who have been wrongly accused of a crime and how a retired lawyer steps in to clear their name. The movie is an official remake of the famous Bollywood movie Pink. The movie stars Bollywood actor Vidya Balan along with Ajith Kumar, and Rangaraj Pandey amongst others. The movie is an action drama and thriller and was released on August 7, 2019.

Bigil

Bigil is a sports drama that revolves around strong emotional feelings such as heartbreaks and vengeance. The movie had hit the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. The movie stars Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff along with Tamilian megastar Vijay and Nayanthara. The movie is an action, sports drama which was released on October 24, 2019.

Image source: IMDb

