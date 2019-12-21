Tamilrockers Leaks Thambi Online Before Its Official Release At The Box-office

The South Indian actor Karthi who is currently riding high on the success after his recently released film Kaithi. He will be seen in an upcoming film titled Thambi which features Karthi and Jyothika in the lead role. Although the film is set to release on December 20, 2019, the film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Is Thambi leaked online by Tamilrockers?

Thambi is a family drama film with thriller elements which has been directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film stars Jyothika alongside her brother-in-law Karthi in the film. Fans of Jyotika and Karthi called the film a mass entertainer and are also highly anticipating the film’s release. In the film Thambi, Jyotika plays the role of Karthi’s sister. Now, as the film is released online, it would be good to notice about the box-office collections of the much-anticipated film of the year.

The trailer of the film

The trailer features Karthi's character, who left the family, and returns after 15 years. He claims to be the brother of Jyothika and the son of Sathyaraj. While the latter and his mother believe him, the former takes it with a pinch. Be it the romance or the trademark action scenes, Thambi seems to consist of all the ingredients required for success at the box office.

Sharing the trailer, Karthi wrote on Twitter, “A #JeethuJoseph film. An opportunity to work with great actors in solid roles is super special for me. Happy to see your positive feedback!” Suriya too conveyed his best wishes to his brother and wife, writing, “Here's #ThambiTrailer can't wait to see @Karthi_offl & #Jo onscreen, wishing all success team!” The movie is gearing up for release on December 20, 2019, and is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Suraj Sadanah.

