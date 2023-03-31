Thai Stars Mile & Apo, Simone Ashley, Cara Delevingne, Maisie Williams Dazzle At Dior Show

Christian Dior Fall 2023 Women's Collection fashion show had some popular international celebrities arriving at the red carpet. Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams, model-actress Cara Delevingne, Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, Thai stars Nattawin Wattanagitiphat aka Apo and Phakphum Romsaithong aka Mile, among others arrived in Mumbai for the Dior show at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

For the night, model-actress Cara Delevingne donned a multi-coloured short dress and paired it with a white shirt and a belt. She completed her look with metallic shade heels and opted for a dramatic eye makeup.

Actress and #Dior Joaillerie ambassador @CaraDelevingne knows how to work a look to maximum effect, which she did in Mumbai at the sensational show for #DiorFall23 by Maria Grazia Chiuri https://t.co/kC67pvsPPn on Thursday evening.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/PQbSj1FFRq — Dior (@Dior) March 30, 2023

GOT actress Maisie Williams wore a vibrant red dress with crinkles and puffer sleeves. She styled it with a pair of black strapped heels and matching purse.

Bridgerton fame actress Simone Ashley stunned in a white elegant gown and opted for a slick back ponytail look. She further accessorised her look with a simple shimmery necklace. Also, Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan arrived at the show in an off-white ensemble with thigh-high slit. She completed her look with matching purse and jewellery.

Thai actor Mile and Apo, well known for their show KinnPorsche, arrived in style at the Dior event in Mumbai. While Mile opted for a white and red sweater with white trousers, Apo wore a black suit with contrasting colours.

Image: AP

More International celebrities attended the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show near the Gateway of India. They include Yara Shahidi and Karlie Kloss among others. Check out the photos below.

At the gorgeous show unveiling the #DiorFall23 collection https://t.co/kC67pvsPPn by Maria Grazia Chiuri, @KarlieKloss and Yara Shahidi upped the #StarsinDior ante at the nighttime event taking place at Mumbai's Gateway of India. pic.twitter.com/VyjhIOMp5T — Dior (@Dior) March 31, 2023

About the Dior event

The French brand celebrated the richness of Indian culture at the Gateway of India. Dior's artistsic director Maria Grazia Churi collaborated with Chanakya School of Craft to showcase the ready-to-wear collection by the luxury brand.

Taking to Instagram, Maria wrote, "Women in India have crafted torans for centuries, decorating local fabric by using embroidery and patchwork as a way to welcome guests into their home. It has been a dream of mine to create a Toran for the show installation since I saw the one hanging at Nehal’s home in Mumbai. Seen as a symbolic ceremonial entrance to India, the Gateway and the Toran serve as a metaphor for this intimate collaboration, referencing cross-cultural influences, heritage and traditions."

Check out the post below:

After the event concluded, Maria thanked everyone and wrote, "And it’s done! thank you Mumbai for having us and thank you to the 99 wonderful girls who walked the show!"