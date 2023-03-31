Silk Dresses, Sari-inspired Skirts: Dior Pre-fall Collection Is A Splash Of Luxury Fashion

Quick links:
The runway, lined with traditional Indian floral designs, reverberated with fusion beats from live musicians as Maria Grazia Chiuri's work took centre stage.
Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams, center, and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, right are pictured here awaiting the start of the show.
Thai actor and singer Phakphum Romsaithong, also known as Mile, right, and Thai actor and model Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, also known as Apo, were is attendance.
Canary green and ivory white perdectly capture the meld of colours that Dior's Fall collection is.