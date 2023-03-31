Last Updated:

Silk Dresses, Sari-inspired Skirts: Dior Pre-fall Collection Is A Splash Of Luxury Fashion

Dior launched its Fall collection of 2023 in Mumbai while using the Gateway of India as a ramp.

Aalokitaa Basu
Dior Fall 2023
The runway, lined with traditional Indian floral designs, reverberated with fusion beats from live musicians as Maria Grazia Chiuri's work took centre stage.

Dior Fall 2023
Models dressed in extravagant silhouettes took to the ramp.

Dior Fall 2023
Bright hues found a permanent place in the collection's lineup.

Dior Fall 2023
Sequinned silhouettes with ornate jewelry switched up the monotone ensembles.

Dior Fall 2023
Floral prints too were incorporated with the jewelry being a constant for every silhouette.

Dior Fall 2023
Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams, center, and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, right are pictured here awaiting the start of the show. 

Dior Fall 2023
Thai actor and singer Phakphum Romsaithong, also known as Mile, right, and Thai actor and model Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, also known as Apo, were is attendance.

Dior Fall 2023
Tropical prints also made an entry in the collection.

Dior Fall 2023
Several bright colours took centre stage on the ramp married with texture and pattern. 

Dior Fall 2023
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, right, is pictured here with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Dior Fall 2023
Canary green and ivory white perdectly capture the meld of colours that Dior's Fall collection is. 

Dior Fall 2023
Pearls and embroidery featured majorly in some of the brands' standout ensemble.

Dior Fall 2023
The one of a kind show, arguably one of the biggest fashion events of the year, was a success.

