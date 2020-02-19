Thala Ajith Left Injured During A Bike-chase Sequence, Fans Tweet 'get Well Soon'

Popular Tamil actor Ajith, who was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai, is reportedly shooting for his next film. The forthcoming movie, titled, Valimai is one of the most awaited movies of 2020 and as per reports it is slated to hit the theatres on November 14, 2020. However, there seems to be some bad news, as the actor was left injured while shooting for an action sequence.

READ: Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Date Preponed, Will Now Be Out On THIS Date?

A source close to him revealed to a media publication that the actor was shooting for a bike-chase stunt when his vehicle skid, due to which he bruised his arms and legs. Reportedly, Ajith took a break for just twenty minutes and then went ahead to shoot for the sequences. As of now, he is to take leave for a few days to recover and will join the team soon.

The actor meanwhile has received several get-well-soon messages from fans and followers, who have also made the hashtag #GetWellSoonThala trend on Twitter. However, this is not the first time the actor has been injured. Previously, while shooting for a car sequence, the actor was terribly injured and had a took a few days off to recover.

Fans tweet #GetWellSoonThala

Looks like Thala Ajith has gotten injured while shooting for his upcoming film #Valimai



Hoping he recovers soon! 🙏#GetWellSoonTHALA 🙏🙏👍❤ — CoolKollywood (@CoolKollywood) February 19, 2020

Thala Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded.

He Recover in Next Few Days ! He joins Next Schedule in Hyderabad !



( Don't Believe Other rumours )#Valimai #Thala #Ajith — PremKumar PRO (@PremKumarOffl) February 19, 2020

#GetWellSoonThala



Thala Ajith Injured In Small Accident On Valimai Sets 😑#Thala Totally He Always Fine Guys 😇#Chennai Schedule Full ah Mudunjiduchi! Next #Hydrabad Shooting Soon .

Update Expect This Month 🥂

Get Ready #AJITHIans 💃 — тнαℓα яαנєѕн ᵀ⁶⁰ ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ :-) (@ThalaRajesh_) February 19, 2020

There were rumours of Ajith having a spat with Nerkonda Paarvai maker H Vinoth that has delayed the shoot. But the Valimai team has rubbished such loose talk. The next shoot will take place in different scenic locations outside India. As of now, it has completed its first shooting schedule in Hyderabad and Chennai, and the next schedule will be underway after the actor's full recovery.

