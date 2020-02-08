Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Date Preponed, Will Now Be Out On THIS Date?

Popular Tamil actor Thala Ajith, who was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai, is reportedly shooting for his next Tamil film. The forthcoming movie, titled, Valimai is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. As per reports, the Thala Ajith movie was slated to hit the marquee on November 14, 2020. But a new report states that the release date of the upcoming movie has been preponed. Here is the new release date of Valimai.

Thala Ajith starrer Valimai will now release on this date

According to reports, Valimai will now release on November 12, 2020, two days before its original release date. If the reports are to go by, the makers of the upcoming Thala Ajith movie want to cash in the festive season that falls during the period. Valimai, starring Thala Ajith in the lead, also features Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya in a pivotal role. The H. Vinoth directorial will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP. According to reports, Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing music for the film, and Nirav Shah will be handling the camera.

The upcoming movie has reportedly completed its first shooting schedule in Hyderabad and Chennai. As per reports, huge sets have been erected in Chennai to shoot some important scenes of the upcoming film. The cast and crew of the upcoming film will allegedly fly to Switzerland to shoot the rest of the portions of the film.



(Promo Image Courtesy: Bayview Projects Instagram, Dhilip Subbaryan Twitter)

