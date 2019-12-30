Thala Ajith Gets An Invite From Twitter To Join The Microblogging Site

Thala Ajith might keep a low key profile of his personal life, but that does not stop his ever-increasing mob of fans. He was not a part of any social media, much to the disappointment of his fans. An article on an entertainment website claimed that the Partnerships Manager of Twitter, Cheryl Ann Couto, extended an invite to the actor to join the microblogging site.

Ajith invited to join Twitter?

According to the article, Cheryl Ann Couto shared this in an interview with a leading English daily. She stated that the Twitter family would love to have Ajith on the site. She talked about how this is especially because of the fans of the actor who love engaging with each other and his movies on Twitter. She shared that Twitter represents what is happening in the real world. She called the people who watch Tamil movies very passionate about their stars.

Couto was also asked about her opinion on the Thala-Thalapathy war on the site. She said that this war is the reflection of how people feel off the platform. She stressed on the fact that as long as these conversations are healthy, they're a part of the culture of Tamil films.

There is no doubt that if Thala Ajith decides to join the microblogging site, he will have a large number of followers. The star is currently shooting for the movie Valimai. The movie will be his second collaboration with H Vinoth. The movie will be reportedly starring Janhvi Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor. Ajith is currently celebrating the success of NerKonda Parvaai.

