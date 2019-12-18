Vijay Thalapathy's Upcoming Untitled With Lokesh Kanagaraj In Legal Tussle?

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are ecstatically waiting for the release of his next with Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The forthcoming movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, is reportedly among the most awaited movies of the year. Reportedly, the forthcoming Thalapathy movie is embroiled in a legal trouble. Here is all you need to know about the issue.

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Thalapathy 64' in trouble?

According to reports, The Tobacco Monitor team has filed a complaint against the makers of Thalapathy 64, for unlawfully smoking inside differently-abled school premises. The team has reportedly charged the makers under Section 4 of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), which states, 'Smoking in public places is prohibited’. On the other hand, Section 6 (b) states that the sale or usage of cigarettes or any other tobacco product is prohibited within 100 yards of any educational institution; be it school, college or even a tuition centre.'

The Tobacco Monitor team claims that some members from the crew were seen smoking at the Victoria Memorial Blind School, Chennai, where the cast and crew of Thalapathy 64 were shooting some scenes of the upcoming movie, which has Thalapathy Vijay playing the role of a college professor. The forthcoming movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Menon in the lead. The complaint filed in the wee hours of Tuesday still awaits the reply from the makers of Thalapathy 64.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Atlee's Bigil, in which he was seen playing the dual role of a father and son. Also featuring Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff, the movie managed to enter the coveted 300-crore club and emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

