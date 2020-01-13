Thalapathy Vijay's Song 'Verithanam' From 'Bigil' Crosses 100 Million Views

On Monday, January 13, 2020, Sony Music South shared that Thalapathy Vijay's song Verithanam from his last release, Bigil has crossed 100 million views (lyrical plus video song) on YouTube. The song, from Atlee directorial, is composed by maestro AR Rahman and sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself. Check out the post below.

Thalapathy Vijay's Verithanam crosses 100 million views on Youtube

Thalapathy Vijay, who last graced the silver screen in Atlee's Bigil, is again in the news for achieving a massive feat. Thalapathy Vijay's song, Verithanam, has clocked 100 million on YouTube. Minutes after the update, fans of Thalapathy Vijay went berserk and took to Twitter to express their ecstasy. Here are some Twitter reactions to Veritanam's 100 million views.

Fans reaction to Verithanam's 100 million views:

#Verithanam Lyrical(51M)+ Video(50M) Song Combined Crossed the Milestone of 101 Million+ Views 😎🔥



This is a Biggest Record Ever Made, & we r waiting for #Verithanam Official Video Song to Hit the Massive 100M+ Views after #AalaporaanThamizhan ❤️😍🙏#VerithanamHits50MViews pic.twitter.com/QnKHej6mSe — Jegan Kumar ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ (@JeganKu98813337) January 13, 2020

The Funny part is when I started watching these movies I watched them without subtitles and still language was never a barrier.#ThalapathyVijay #VerithanamHits50MViews — Joseph Vijay (@KINGMAK68899664) January 13, 2020

Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, and Jackie Shroff in the lead, was reportedly the 63rd movie of Thalapathy Vijay. The Atlee directorial narrates the story of Micheal, who turns coach to an all-women team when the situations demand. The movie, released on October 25, 2019, managed to earn big numbers at the box office. The Thalapthy Vijay-starrer was produced by AGS Entertainment and also features Vivek, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Kathir, Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Gayathri Reddy, Reba Monica John, and others in prominent roles.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Youtube)

