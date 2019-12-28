Yash Grooves To Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vetrithanam', Sends Audience Into A Tizzy

Popular Kannada actor, Yash, who recently won big at a prestigious award function was seen shaking legs on Thalapathy Vijay's hit song Verithanam, from Atlee's Bigil. The Kannada actor's sassy steps were applauded by the audience, who seemed to be thrilled with Yash's recreation of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil song.

Also Read | Vijay Thalapathy Appreciated by Fans On Twitter For Completing 27 Years In Films

Kannada star Yash shakes a leg on Thalapathy Vijay's hit song

Yash, in an old interview, had revealed his admiration for Thalapathy Vijay and even went ahead and claimed himself to be Thalapathy's biggest fan. So, when the organisers of an award function played Thalapathy's song, Vetrithaman, from Bigil, he could not stop himself from grooving to the tunes of the song. Sandy Master, choreographer and the runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, helped him with the moves and did a few steps with Yash. The rare sight was indeed an enjoyable watch for the audience, who hailed Yash in all excitement.

Also Read | 'Thalapathy' Vijay Saves Hyper-excited Fans From Getting Injured By A Collapsing Fence, Watch Video

Yash thanks his Tamil fans for K.G.F: Chapter 1

Yash, who rose to fame with Prashanth Neel's K.G.F: Chapter 1, expressed his gratitude towards the Tamil audience, at the recently held award function. The K.G.F actor who is currently in shooting for the second part of the 2018 hit film, has a handful of other film offers in the queue.

Also Read | Hilarious Hairdo Reveal From 'Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos' Becomes Internet Sensation

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Bigil Made It To The Top 10 'Most Tweeted Hashtag' In India

Also Read | Vijay Thalapathy's Upcoming Untitled With Lokesh Kanagaraj In Legal Tussle?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.