The Elephant Whisperers Director Shares Bomman, Bellie's Adorable Oscar Moment

Oscar-winning director of The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves reunited with Bomman and Bellie, the subjects of her documentary short film. Kartiki shared that she met the couple after four months. In the image shared by Kartiki, Bomman and Bellie posed with the Oscar and were excited as they held the golden statuette. She said that the moment felt like "she was back home."

Sharing the picture, Kartiki wrote “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home…..@theelephantwhisperers (sic).” The director recently arrived in India and was also awarded Rs 1 crore by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Kartiki Gonsalves awarded Rs 1 crore by Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin gave a Rs 1 crore cheque as incentive to Kartiki Gonsalves, director of Academy Award winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers. At the Secretariat in Chennai, Stalin presented her a memento, shawl and a certificate of commendation. By winning the Oscar, the documentary has made Tamil Nadu proud. For bringing laurels by making known the commendable work in nurturing elephants, the incentive was given, the government said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates Oscar-winner The Elephant Whisperer's director, Kartiki Gonsalves, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/mNhmiixEbx — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

About The Elephant Whisperers

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers depicts the care and love showered by caretakers, Bellie and her husband Bomman, in rearing abandoned baby elephants at the government-run Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris District. The short film was on two elephant calves Raghu and Ammu. It created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

(With PTI inputs)

