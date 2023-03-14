The Elephant Whisperers Producer Guneet Monga Reacts To Naatu Naatu Oscar Win: Thrilled

Producer Guneet Monga extended her congratulatory wishes to team RRR for their historic win at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category. The song Naatu Naatu competed and won against American pop stars like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Guneet wrote, “So proud and thrilled for team RRR for bringing home the Oscar for Best Original Song. You got the whole world to 'Naatu Naatu' with you, we’re all dancing to this infectious energy and song. Naatu Naatu has put India on the map, and it’s an absolute honour to be representing India at The Academy alongside M.M. Keeravaani & Chandrabose."

She added, "You guys set the stage on fire! I was dancing out of my seat while watching the live performance of Naatu Naatu at #Oscars95, it was truly majestic! Heartiest congratulations! This is for India! Jai Hind! #RRR #oscars2023 #naatunaatu.”

Check out the post here:

RRR congratulates The Elephant Whisperers' Team

Guneet Monga produced short film The Elephant Whisperers also bagged the Documentary Short Film award at Oscars 2023. RRR’s official Twitter handle also wished the documentary team on Monday. In a tweet, they wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! #Oscars.”

Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! 🤩🤩. #Oscars — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

The docu-film was in a competition with Haulout, How do you measure a year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate in the Oscars race.