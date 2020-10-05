This Day That Year: Annu Kapoor Questions Tanushree Dutta, Amy Schumer Arrested & More

Over the years, there have been a number of stories from the entertainment industry which have made major headlines. Similarly, there have been many stories which are worth looking back at from time to time. Here are some of the top stories which made headlines on September 5, 2019, and 2018. Read below to know some This Day That Year stories -

Also read: This Day That Year Oct 4 : Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' plans, Anushka's take on nepotism & more

1) Annu Kapoor questions Tanushree Dutta (2018)

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of misconduct during the film of Horn Ok Please. The matter had garnered interest from many celebrities who opened up and stated their views about the same. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor had spoken to a YouTube Bollywood news portal named ViralBollywood where he asked Tanushree why she was keeping the media in the light and not going to the police and prove her point.

Also read: Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Annu Kapoor Questions The Actress' Silence

2) Comedian Utsav opened about sexual misconduct allegations (2018)

Comedian Utsav who was associated with AIB for a long time was accused of sending explicit messages to different women on social media. However, the comedian had come forward then and shared a series of tweets which have since then been deleted. The comedian had written that from his end, he felt he was engaging in 'sexting'.

Also read: 'In My Head I Was Plain Sexting,' Says Comedian Utsav On Accusations Of Sending Sexually Explicit Messages

3) Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski arrested (2018)

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski along with 300 other people were arrested back in 2018 when people showed up outside a Senate building to protest Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Three women had come forward and accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct which had garnered the nation's interest in the USA. Check out Emily Ratajkowski's post after getting arrested below -

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

4) Akshay Kumar saved a fainting artist (2019)

Back in 209, Akshay Kumar had saved a fainting artist when he fell unconscious while being on the harness. In the video listed below, the artist can be seen on the harness and falling unconscious and Akshay Kumar sprinting to save him. Check out the video below -

@AkshayKumar help save an artist who fell unconscious on the sets of @ManishPaul03's new show. pic.twitter.com/j5s9iiV23T — â™¡ KHILADI GROUP â™¡ (@KhiladiGroup1) October 4, 2019

5) Nick Carter & Laren Kitt welcomed their second child (2019)

Back in 2019, lead singer of Backstreet Boys had welcomed his second child with wife Lauren Kitt. Though their baby girl was born on October 2, 2019, the announcement was made a few days later. In September 2018, Lauren Kitt had gone through a miscarriage and the couple then announced the birth of their second child almost a year later.

Also read: This day that year: Scorsese's infamous Marvel quote, Radhika Apte on 'labels' & more

6) Safety failure led to a death on Deadpool 2 sets (2019)

Deadpool 2 may have turned out to be a blockbuster hit, its production was daunted with tragedy. While the accident took place in 2017, it was in October 2019 when a Government agency completed its investigation for the matter and concluded that Fox failed to ensure proper safety measures for the stuntwoman who was doubling for actor Zazie Beetz. Film's production had failed to provide adequate supervision to the motorcycle stunt, but the production house did not completely agree with the investigation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.