This Day That Year Oct 4 : Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' Plans, Anushka's Take On Nepotism & More

Be it Hollywood, Bollywood or Television industry, each year, the entertainment world churns out several stories that make significant headlines. While some of these stories go unnoticed, others keep their relevancy intact through the test of times. Similarly, there have been many stories on this day, i.e. October 4, in the years 2018 and 2019, which are worth looking back. Read below to check out some This Day That Year stories from 2018-19.

Anushka Sharma on Nepotism

It was in the year 2018 when Bollywood's Queen Kangna Ranaut picked on Karan Johar for nepotism on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. At that time, the topic of nepotism became a huge debate in the Hindi film industry. Post the KWK show, every actor in Bollywood began to talk about it. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma stated that everyone is debating nepotism and she has nothing to add to it. She further noted that when she works with a star kid or a non-star kid, she does not think that the other person is working any less.

Sanju, Newton nominated for AACTA Asian Film award

Back in the year 2018, three Indian films, Gali Guleiyan, Sanju and Newton were nominated in the Best Asian Film category of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards. The nominations were announced by AACTA which revealed that these films had contributed 36 million dollars at the Australian box office. Some of the other nominees include South Korean film 1987 When The Day Comes, Taiwanese film The Bold, The Corrupt and The Beautiful, two Chinese films, Dying to Survive and Youth, Japanese film Shoplifters and Tombiruo from Malaysia.

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 in news

Back in 2019, the making of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 was making headlines. Hrithik in an interview with PTI told that he was going to begin the shoot on the fourth installment of Krrish, which was directed by the actor's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. The War actor also told that he is curious about taking forward the series, which was put on the back-burner because of his father's ill health.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her comeback

It was in the year 2019 when Disney shared the teaser of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil dubbed in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's voice. The actor's evil look in the all-black attire won the hearts of the audience. The film was slated to release on October 18, 2019. Before this, she also gave an exceptional performance in the movie Provoked, which was well-received by the audience and her fans.

