This Day That Year: Scorsese's Infamous Marvel Quote, Radhika Apte On 'labels' & More

Throughout the years, there have been a number of stories which churn out from the entertainment industry which manage to garner major headlines. However, through the years, there have been certain stories which manage to stay relevant through the years. Below are some similar This Day That year stories from October 3, 2020. Check it out below -

1) Radhika Apte opened up about labels in Bollywood (2018)

Radhika Apte was anticipating the release of her 2018 hit film Andhadhun back in 2018 when she sat down for an interview with IndianExpress/com. Apte is a trained dancer and confessed that she missed dancing. However, she was asked why hasn't she found a role in Bollywood which allows her to have a dance sequence. To this, the actor had replied back saying that she has to some extent gotten typecasted in the film industry and that she is not fine with it but the industry likes to label people and put them in boxes.

2) Johnny Depp opened up about domestic violence case (2018)

Actor Johnny Depp has been in a legal fight with his estranged wife Amber Heard for a while now. Back in 2018, when the actor was initially asked to address the allegations, he said in return that the portrayal of his image was never going to be 'Cinderella'. He later went on to say that he is being portrayed as the 'Quasimodo' in the narrative, as reported by Mirror UK.

3) Shruti Haasan's revelation of being independent at 20 (2019)

Shruti Haasan had appeared in a conference for an initiative revolving around the training and development of women. During the conference, the actor had revealed that she realized she does not want to be dependent on anyone financially when she was 20 years old. The actor wanted to answerable only to herself.

4) Martin Scorsese's infamous Marvel comment (2019)

Martin Scorsese had set the internet on fire when he had expressed that he does not consider Marvel films to be actual cinema. He compared the MCU films to be an amusement park ride for children. Robert Downey Jr, while appearing at the Howard Stern show had also made fun about the same.

