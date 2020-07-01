Rajinikanth Breaks Silence On Tuticorin Killings; Says 'the Guilty Shouldn't Get Away'

After a week's time, Superstar Rajinikanth has made a strong statement on the shocking Tuticorin Sathankulam dual custodial death case.

In a tweet in Tamil, he says "Even after the entire human race condemning the barbaric act of the police who killed both father and son, I was shocked to know how some cops behaved in front of the magistrate and threatend him. All who are involved in this should be punished for sure, they shouldn't escape from this".

Rajinikanth also put out this tweet with an angry picture which has turned into a display picture of many of his fans. He also has put a hashtag in Tamil #சத்தியமாவிடவேகூடாது, which roughly says 'shouldn't be spared' which is also tending with many tweets from his fans.

On Sunday, a close aide of Rajinikanth - Karathe Thiyagarajan - put out a tweet stating that Rajinikanth spoke with the family members of Jayaraj and Bennicks and expressed his deep condolences via phone call.

Though he spoke to the family members through phone, there was criticism that he didn't express his opinion in this matter unlike he expressed his stand in the Tuticorin anti-Sterlite protest shootout which killed 13 people. Rajinikanth, in fact, visited Tuticorin when the incident happened and supported the police then and faced heat for that and also a considerable amount of support.

This time, after facing a similar kind of heat for staying silent on this issue, the actor with political aspirations tweeted and is trending now among his fans on social media.

