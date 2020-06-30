IPS Association Condemns Tuticorin Custodial Deaths, Calls For 'expeditious' Investigation

Following the nationwide outrage over the Tuticorin custodial deaths, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association has condemned the acts of violence against citizens. The IPS Association has called on the investigation agencies to investigate the Tuticorin case 'expeditiously and fairly.' The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Madras High Court stated that it will not object to the government's decision.

We condemn acts of violence against citizens in police custody.



We exhort the investigation agencies to investigate the case of Tuticorin district expeditiously and fairly. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) June 30, 2020

District Magistrate: 'Police interfering with inquiry'

Earlier, the Sathankulam District Magistrate had claimed that the district police administration were preventing the magistrate's inquiry into the case. The magistrate court has registered a suo moto criminal contempt case in the incident, as per sources. The judge has observed that unless top police officers on-duty at the police station are transferred, the investigation cannot be free and fair and has ordered the 'hostile police officers' to appear in court on Tuesday morning at 10.30 AM.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. The on-duty inspector has been suspended and 4 other cops have been transferred, while no FIR has been lodged against the police.

