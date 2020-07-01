Film association FWICE has message for Bollywood celebrities as India bans 59 Chinese apps

The ‘Boycott China’ movement had already gained momentum amid the skirmishes between the Indian and Chinese armies at the border. And in an unprecedented move, India banned 59 Chinese apps that posed a risk to the security of the nation. Now, even the film stars are being urged to dissociate with the neighbouring country.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now appealed to the stars of the film industry to refrain from promoting Chinese products. The film association in its latest statement, urged all the actors and technicians to ‘distance themselves’ from promoting China products, or endorsing Chinese brands in the wake of the ongoing tension between India and China.

Calling it an ‘issue of serious concern’, the FWICE asserted ‘Nation comes first’ and urged all to give priority to the safety and security of our nation. The association concluded that with 20 soldiers being martyred in the face-off at Galwan Valley, one should stand in solidarity with the soldiers, by coming together and showing ‘real patriotism.’

Here’s the statement

@fwicemum appeals to all the celebrities & techinicians not to promote any Chinese apps post India banning them & hearby stand by the decisions taken in the interest of the national security. pic.twitter.com/dc5oYcwffd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 1, 2020

Numerous film stars like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan promote Chinese products, mainly mobile phone companies.

This is not the first time that the association had made such an appeal. Even after the violent face-off between India and China at the Galwan Valley, the association had made a similar plea.

@fwicemum a mother body of 32 crafts of the entertainment industry makes an appeal to its members not to participate or promote any #Chinese products or hire any technicians / actors from #China.

We hereby stand with our nation in its fight against our enemies. #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/KJhDUd37Gt — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 18, 2020

59 China-origin apps including the hugely popular TikTok, and Shareit, UC Browser, CamScanner, WeChat, were banned by the Indian government on Monday, terming it ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. TikTok, however, has released a statement, sharing that it complied with all data privacy conditions, while stating that they will submit the clarification to the government stakeholders in hope for a reversal of the decision.

