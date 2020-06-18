After CAIT, FWICE urges stars to boycott promotion of Chinese products, show 'patriotism'

The ‘Boycott Chinese Products’ movement had picked up amid the skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control. With the tension intensifying after a violent face-off between the India and China armies, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred, the movement is gaining further traction. Starting with the Confederation of All India Traders urging the celebrities to boycott promotion of China-based companies, now the Federation of Western India Cine Employees too has followed suit.

In a latest statement, the FWICE, mother body of 32 crafts of the film fraternity, urged the stars to ‘refrain from promoting any made in China products through the medium of advertisement, social or digital mediums.’ They also urged the members of the industry to ‘avoid hiring Chinese technicians and crew.’

The association urged the stars to stand in solidarity with the martyrs of the Indian Army, show their ‘real patriotism’ by answering the ‘brutality of China’ and 'destroying its economy.' The statement wrote that it was the way they pay a tribute to the soldiers

Here’s the post

@fwicemum a mother body of 32 crafts of the entertainment industry makes an appeal to its members not to participate or promote any #Chinese products or hire any technicians / actors from #China.

We hereby stand with our nation in its fight against our enemies. #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/KJhDUd37Gt — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 18, 2020

Chief advisor of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit said, “The FWICE urges the celebrities not to promote or participate in any campaign involving Chinese goods or associate with Chinese technicians, in reaction to our 20 soldiers being killed. It is important for us as an industry to stand up for our country, soldiers and their families. We are quite sure that this request made by FWICE will be adhered and followed by each and every member of our entertainment industry, be it an actors or technicians.”

Earlier in the day, the CAIT had urged Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli and others to stop endorsing Chinese products and also invited others like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, among others to join the campaign.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and many others had paid their respects to the soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

