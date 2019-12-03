Tovino Thomas' Fanboy Moment With Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Is Super Relatable

Tovino Thomas is one of the most active Mollywood stars on social media, especially Instagram. He keeps his fans updated with his day-to-day schedule via Instagram stories or posts. From meeting other celebrities to adventure trips to shoots, the actor manages to keep his 3.4 million fan-base entertained through his Instagram feed. Tovino recently took to Instagram to share a streak of pictures, Sachin Tendulkar and surprised his fans.

Tovino Thomas met Sachin Tendulkar

Thomas expressed his excitement by captioning, "A very happy morning indeed !! Sharing stage with Master Blaster ,Bharat Ratna @sachintendulkar himself ! Huge Fanboy Moment.Couldn’t ask for more 🤩 #sachintendulkar #spicecoastmarathon #cochin #soulsofcochin #whatmorecanoneaskfor #fanboymoment #masterblaster Thank you @athmi_capture fit thé clicks"

Both Tovino and Sachin, on Sunday, were present in Kochi for flagging off the Spice Coast Marathon at Wellington Island. On the career front, Thomas, who was last seen on the silver screen in an action venture titled Edakkad Battalion 06, is busy these days shooting for his next, Forensic. Talking about Forensic, the film is a crime thriller and Tovino will be seen playing the role of a guy named Samuel John Kattookaran, who is a Medico-Legal Advisor by profession at the Kerala Police Forensic Lab.

To do full justice to his character, the actor had also visited a forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram for prepping for his role in the movie before commencing the shoot of the film. Forensic went on floors in October of this year and also stars Mamta Mohandas as the female lead. The film is helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan while it is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under the banner Juvis Production Company.

