Twitter Is LIT With Pictures Of 'India' Like You Have Never Seen Before; Check Photos

Many unexpected things start to trend on Twitter thanks to just one random meme. Many random hashtags have become trending topics on the platform for no apparent reason other than users finding it funny or relatable. Some random hashtags that have been trending for the past few months are #bindiTwitter, #suitTwitter, #beardTwitter and #chappalTwitter, all of which became hot topics for no apparent reason. Recently, another unexpected trend has started to gain traction on the platform. Fake India pictures have flooded Twitter, all of which start by saying that the image was taken from a location in India, though they obviously were not.

Fake India pictures are now trending on Twitter

Read|IRCTC's Bumper Stock Market Debut Triggers Hilarious Memes On Twitter

View from Balcony last night....

Malad, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zJjOBAv9Dx — Piyush (@friendliighost) November 20, 2019

Above is the tweet that first started this whole trend. The user Piyush shared a picture of Tokyo, the capital of Japan, and just for some fun, he captioned the image by saying that this was the view he saw from his balcony in Malad, Mumbai. This caught on with Twitter users, who continued this joke by posting more fake pictures that had similar captions. The original meme made by Piyush has already gained over 5.4k likes and has over 500 retweets. Here are a few more pictures of 'India' shared by other users on Twitter.

Read|Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi's Hilarious Meme Challenge To Congress

View in yamuna river right now. pic.twitter.com/EGZ8Hfeasn — Sailor (@sailorsmoon) November 20, 2019

Dharavi previous night pic.twitter.com/s62I2erGKH — Kᴀsʜᴍɪʀɪ Pre💤 Verde ℠ (@PresidentVerde) November 21, 2019

View from my helicopter today!

Chambal, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/btt9Bc2xww — Gaurav Gupta (@gaurav94gupta) November 20, 2019

Drone view of my Village in Bihar🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/8Lc2jOWX8Z — पंडित पुतिन मिश्रा (जनेऊधारी) (@Putinjaneudhari) November 21, 2019

Palm Beach road, Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dMomak2WyX — VK (@Chainakya) November 20, 2019

View of QUTUB MINAR DELHI pic.twitter.com/C6Zj5YZA44 — Fame Star (@FameStar19) November 21, 2019

Read|Gonna Tell My Kids, Desi Version Trends On Twitter, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes

Read|Mumbai Rains: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.