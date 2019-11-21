Gonna Tell My Kids, Desi Version Trends On Twitter, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes

Social media is an amusing place and the newest trend is the ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’, which has erupted into a hilarious Bollywood meme-fest. Netizens are abruptly picking up random Bollywood and historic figures and replacing their identities with other famous personalities.

'Gonna tell my kids' desi version

Netizens are posting on Twitter pictures of famous personalities and attributing them with wrong names and telling this is what they would tell their kids. Some people tweeted the picture of football sensation Ronaldo and the Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu sharing the same stage and said they would describe them as John and Bipasha. One of the Twitter user posted the picture of 'Jaadu' from Koi mil Gaya and described that he belongs to Area 51. There were a series of funny and amusing memes that would make one laugh out loud. The trend slowly stormed Twitter with the most amusing memes. However, netizens are also wondering what if, this is the reality of our future. So, what are you gonna tell your kids? Here is the desi version ‘Gonna tell my kids’.

Gonna tell my kids these two were Messi and Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/j6FVmzS4QD — Fat Uncle Flex (@grumpstarisborn) November 19, 2019

Well, if you have seen Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Gonna tell my kids this is Robert Frost pic.twitter.com/CZIrFdfdAd — Maniac (@Not_SmellyCat) November 19, 2019

MF Hussain certainly never looked like the character of Uday from the Bollywood blockbuster Welcome.

gonna tell my kids this is fm hussain pic.twitter.com/vxSfsJHxvT — Nikhil (@niquotein) November 19, 2019

Im telling my kids I found him at Area 51 pic.twitter.com/v2OIIEqGnW — Aleena (@taxtherichh) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/jrTh7guamz — Aleena (@taxtherichh) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Hrithik Roshan pic.twitter.com/K5Mr7b3f34 — ThingsBrownPeopleDo (@BrownPeopleDo) November 20, 2019

