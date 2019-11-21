The Debate
Gonna Tell My Kids, Desi Version Trends On Twitter, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes

General News

Gonna Tell My Kids desi version trends on social media. Netizens post hilarious memes on Twitter with famous personalities attributed with wrong names

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gonna Tell My Kids

Social media is an amusing place and the newest trend is the ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’, which has erupted into a hilarious Bollywood meme-fest. Netizens are abruptly picking up random Bollywood and historic figures and replacing their identities with other famous personalities. 

'Gonna tell my kids' desi version 

Netizens are posting on Twitter pictures of famous personalities and attributing them with wrong names and telling this is what they would tell their kids. Some people tweeted the picture of football sensation Ronaldo and the Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu sharing the same stage and said they would describe them as John and Bipasha. One of the Twitter user posted the picture of 'Jaadu' from Koi mil Gaya and described that he belongs to Area 51. There were a series of funny and amusing memes that would make one laugh out loud. The trend slowly stormed Twitter with the most amusing memes. However, netizens are also wondering what if, this is the reality of our future. So, what are you gonna tell your kids? Here is the desi version ‘Gonna tell my kids’.

READ: ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ Meme Leaves People In Splits, See Best Versions Inside!

READ: Former Twitter Employee Accused Of Spying For Saudis, Pleads Not Guilty

 Well, if you have seen Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

 MF Hussain certainly never looked like the character of Uday from the Bollywood blockbuster Welcome. 

 READ: New Fact Check Twitter Account Goes Unnoticed, Raises Concerns

 

 

 

READ: TikTok Installs Beat Instagram, Twitter And Facebook Left, Right And Centre

READ: Twitter Strikes Again With A Viral Video Of 'fake Dinosaur' Chasing People

Published:
COMMENT
