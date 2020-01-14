Upcoming Telugu Movies To Watch As They Hit The Screens In February 2020

Telugu movies are getting popular all over India as well as the world. Telugu film industry is gearing up for an awesome winter with a wide variety of films set to hit the screens in February 2020. Bollywood is also keeping their eyes on Telugu movies as actors like Siddharth and Vijay Deverakonda are coming up with their movies. Here’s a list of movies that you need to watch this February.

World Famous Lover is an upcoming anthological romantic drama. It is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film features Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. It is produced by K. A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. The film is set to release on Valentine’s day.

Bheeshma is an upcoming romantic comedy film. Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are playing lead roles. The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula and is produced by S. Naga Vamshi under Sithara Entertainments. The movie's music is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The film is set to release on February 21, 2020.

Savaari is an upcoming comedy-drama movie. The film stars Nandu and Priyanka Sharma in prominent roles. It is directed by Saahith Mothkuri with Shekar Chandra handling the music. The movie is produced by Santhosh Mothkuri and Nishank Reddy Kudithi. The movie is set to release on 7 February, 2020.

Takkar is an action thriller with Siddharth in the main role. The movie is said to be a blend of action thriller and romantic drama. The movie is directed by Karthik G Krish and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. Nivas K Prasanna is the music director. The film is set to release this February.

